Katy Perry Debuts Super Short Hairstyle

By Amanda Wicks

After recently debuting her new blonde locks for her first single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” Katy Perry took things one step further and got a dramatic haircut. She showed off her newly shorn hair on Instagram today (March 3rd).

In two videos she posted, Perry revealed her new transformation from shoulder length to fade. “✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️,” she wrote about her new haircut.

In the second video, Perry briefly interviewed her stylist Chris McMillan about the new cut. He admitted he’s been wanting to give her a fade ever since he first met her. “I WASNT READY TILL NOW,” she captioned the post.

✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️ S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status 💁🏼💅🏻 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PST