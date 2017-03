Just last week it was reported that Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom had officially broken after 10 months of dating, she does what any girl does after a tough break. She shaves her hair off!

I WASNT READY TILL NOW A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

She doesn’t want you to think that this new hair is because of the break-up either, so she decided to tweet this: