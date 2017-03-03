Emma Watson acts CRAZY while interviewing someone to be a Nanny .. for herself

You’ve got to love Ellen Degeneres. HAHAH she put Emma Watson up to this prank and it’s hysterical. Watch as Emma Watson acts totally insane while interviewing someone to be her Nanny.
Emma Watson acts CRAZY while interviewing someone to be a Nanny .. for herselfMarch 3, 2017 10:48 AM
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Actress Emma Watson attends 'The Bling Ring' press conference during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festival on May 16, 2013 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)