Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is Up for Sale

By Robyn Collins

The late King of Pop’s Neverland Ranch is up for sale again, with a ticket price of $67 million.

This is a huge cut from the $100 million it was on the market for last year, but a definite increase from the $22.5 million it was purchased for before Jackson’s death.

The property has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch and sits on 2,700 acres of land near Santa Barbara, California. There is a 12,000 square foot main residence and a 3,700 square foot pool house.

Other features include a 50-seat theater and dance studio, as well as a train station, firehouse, and barn.

Jackson sold the ranch in 2009 to Colony Capital, which is headed by Trump fundraiser Thomas Barrack, reports USA Today.