Lorde Debuts New Single ‘Green Light’

"It's complex and funny and sad and joyous and it'll make you DANCE." March 2, 2017 12:00 PM
By Radio.com Staff

Lorde has released her highly anticipated new single “Green Light” from the new album Melodrama, due this summer.

“I am so proud of this song,” the singer wrote. ” It’s very different and kinda unexpected. It’s complex and funny and sad and joyous and it’ll make you DANCE.”

“It’s the first chapter of a story I’m gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. This is where we begin,” she continued.

The track arrives with a music video directed by Grant Singer, whose credits include a who’s who of popular music including Taylor Swift, Zayn, The Weeknd and Future.

Check out Lorde’s new track below.

 

