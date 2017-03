Karrueche ain’t the only filing restraining orders against Chris Brown, it turns out Karrueche’s best friend has also had some run in’s with Mr. Brown…

Joseph Ryan La Cour says Chris has sent people after him saying things like:

“Ima f*** you up every time I see you so you better get the f*** out of here before I lay your a** out.” Allegedly throwing drinks at him etc.

Hopefully when he starts his tour he can focus on work and stay out of trouble.