OMG! Hopefully Ed doesn’t get in too much trouble for this… but during an interview, the “Shape Of You” singer dropped some knowledge on the highly anticipated return of Taylor Swift.

Ed Sheeran mentioned in interview that Taylor Swift will probably be releasing her album at the end of this YEAR! 👀 https://t.co/mjI6xL36RE pic.twitter.com/DgkQ73sxIG — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) March 2, 2017