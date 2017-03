Rihanna has achieved so much in the past year and the winnings keep coming. Check out the cute speech this little boy did to honor Rihanna’s award.

THIS MADE MY HEART SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/9ie98rHwGB — kir (@classifiedhoe) February 28, 2017

Rihanna is proof you can beat the odds no matter what, acknowledging that she never graduated from high school. But she also used the opportunity to speak that being a humanitarian doesn’t require money or fame, anybody can be giving and we all need to do a little more of that. Go ahead, RiRi!