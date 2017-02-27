Win tickets to the West Valley Fair!

Live 101.5 wants to hook you up with 4-pack of tickets to check out the West Valley Fair and Music Festival at University of Phoenix Stadium on March 3!
How to Win:
Listen during the 12 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Jeana during the 12 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1015!
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: March 3-5, 2017
- Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium
- Address: 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305
For more information, click here!