Win tickets to the Phoenix Lights Festival!

February 27, 2017 5:16 PM

Live 101.5 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to check out the Phoenix Lights Festival at the Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9!

How to Win:

Listen during the 9 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to The Morning Mess during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1015!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9 2017
  • Venue: Margaret T. Hance Park
  • Address: 67 W Culver St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!

