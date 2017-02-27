Win tickets to see One Republic!

February 27, 2017 5:23 PM
Live 101.5 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to see One Republic with James Arthur at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, August 29!

How to Win:

Listen during the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to The Morning Mess during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1015!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2017
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here!

