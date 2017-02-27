Win tickets to see Gnash!

February 27, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: gnash, Marquee Theatre, Natasha Castles

Live 101.5 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to Gnash at Marquee Theatre on Wednesday, April 5!

How to Win:

Listen during the 7 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Natasha Castles during the 7 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1015!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2017
  • Venue: Marquee Theatre
  • Address: 730 N. Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

For more information, click here!

