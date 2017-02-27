The Morning Mess with Joey Boy, Natasha & Aneesh.

Take a look at the time Joey Boy’s son, JoJo aka The Clone ended up getting in a fight at school and got suspended for it. Joey asked the Valley of the Sun what he should to properly punish JoJo for his wrong doing. Everybody’s suggestions get put into the WHEEL. OF. PUNISHMENT. You gotta listen to find out what JoJo’s punishment is.

Then we get an update on Natasha's international relationship in another telenovela inspired episode of "Que Paso Con Miguelito"

And finally, we take a look into Aneesh's new relationship where he confronts his boyfriend because Aneesh thinks he might be a side piece.