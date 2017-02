Nicki Minaj VS REMY MA! The beef got so real over the weekend when Remy Ma unleashed a 7 minute diss track on Nicki Minaj. SHE DID NOT HOLD BACK AT ALL!!!! It’s definitely not safe for work! Even the cover art is brutal, with a bloody Nicki Minaj BARBIE in pieces!!! This is the kind of song you need to get you in the mood to really kill this week.