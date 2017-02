DJ DECiPHA and the LIVE 101.5 Entourage were out at the Salazar Fiat dealership in Avondale today! LIVE 101.5 was raffling off two four-packs of Pot of Gold tickets! Salazar Fiat had their grand opening today with a bunch of crazy deals! They were grilling burgers and hot dogs for anyone who wanted to stop by! Check out the pics here.