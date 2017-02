I love when celebs can laugh at themselves, especially when they’ve accidentally “pee’d” themselves. I’m sure that’s not the case in this photo, but it’s fun to look at.

You ain’t cool unless you pee your pants A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js