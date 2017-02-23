Tampa Bay QB talks to elementary school kids… tells the girls they’re supposed to be silent and gentle

Meanwhile telling the room that boys should be strong and they can do whatever they put their minds to. You have got to be kidding me, right? I’m pretty upset to read this and I feel bad for every little girl in the room there that was told they’re supposed to be “gentle and silent”

As a little girl, I was SO outspoken, loud, and incredibly determined. If there was some “celebrity” telling me to be otherwise, at that age, I’m not sure how I would’ve handled it.

To make it worse, it sounds like he isn’t sorry for it. His apology being worded as “using poor word choice” is completely bogus. You could’ve used the ‘best words’ and it STILL wouldn’t have been an appropriate message.

I tried to get the video up here but interwebz didn’t let it happen. You can still watch it here though.