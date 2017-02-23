Watch One of Katy Perry’s Little Houses Fall Offstage at Brit Awards

By Jon Wiederhorn

Katy Perry’s performance of “Chained to the Rhythm” at the Brit Awards last night (Feb. 22) was inspiring, political and surprising — especially for one of the many dancers wearing a costume of a little house.

Shortly after a pair of giant skeletons in outfits resembling those worn by President Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May started ominously parading around, the dancer slipped and fell off the stage, and a viewer was there to capture the mishap, which is now blowing up on social media.

The performance began with Perry, wearing a pinstripe pantsuit, wandered a set filled with tiny houses. As she started to sing, windows in the cottages began to light up, and about midway through the houses began to rock back and forth to the rhythm. Bob Marley’s grandson Skip delivered a toast and joined Perry at the end of the song, which ended with the two joining hands and throwing their fists in the air.

The performance was reminiscent of Perry’s display at the 2017 GRAMMYs, during which the singer wore a white pantsuit similar to one worn by Hillary Clinton and an armband that read “persist.” At the end of the song, Perry and Skip Marley joined hands and a projection of the U.S. Constitution splashed across the screen.