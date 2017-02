We all remember the incident… Britney Spears had recently shaved her head and shortly after was caught using a green umbrella to attack a photographer.

Well, said photographer is now selling that umbrella. You know… in honor of the ten year anniversary!

According to this article, he plans to use half the proceeds as a charity donation in Spears’ name. No word from her yet.. still waiting to hear when the auction will take place as well.

What should the starting bid be ?!