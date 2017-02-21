Win Tickets to The Phoenix Lights Festival!

Live 101.5 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Phoenix Lights Festival at the Margaret T. Hance Park, Downtown Phoenix on Saturday, April 8, 2017 and Sunday, April 9, 2017!
How to Win:
Listen during the 12 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Jeana during the 12 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call in and dial 602-260-1015.
- Be the selected caller and win the pair of Phoenix Lights Tickets!
Event Information
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2017 AND Sunday, April 9, 2017
- Venue: Margaret T. Hance Park
- Address: 1202 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
For more information on Phoenix Lights Festival, click here!