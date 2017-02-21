Win Tickets to The Phoenix Lights Festival!

Live 101.5 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Phoenix Lights Festival at the Margaret T. Hance Park, Downtown Phoenix on Saturday, April 8, 2017 and Sunday, April 9, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen during the 12 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Jeana during the 12 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call in and dial 602-260-1015.

Be the selected caller and win the pair of Phoenix Lights Tickets!

Event Information

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2017 AND Sunday, April 9, 2017

Venue: Margaret T. Hance Park

Address: 1202 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information on Phoenix Lights Festival, click here!