Win Tickets to The Phoenix Lights Festival!

February 21, 2017 12:00 AM By Jeana
Live 101.5 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Phoenix Lights Festival at the Margaret T. Hance Park, Downtown Phoenix  on Saturday, April 8, 2017 and Sunday, April 9, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen during the 12 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Jeana during the 12 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call in and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller and win the pair of Phoenix Lights Tickets!

Event Information

  • Date: Saturday, April 8, 2017 AND Sunday, April 9, 2017
  • Venue: Margaret T. Hance Park
  • Address: 1202 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information on Phoenix Lights Festival, click here! 

