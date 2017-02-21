Win Tickets to Shawn Mendes!

Live 101.5 has your chance to win FOUR tickets to see Shawn Mendes at Gila River Arena on Saturday, July 15 2017!

How to Win

Listen During the 8 AM Hour This Monday through Friday!

Listen to The Morning Mess during the 8 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Shawn Mendes!

Event Information

Date: Saturday, July 15 2017

Venue: Gila River Arena

Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information, click here!