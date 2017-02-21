Win Ostrich Festival Tickets!

LIVE 101.5 has your chance at a 4-pack of tickets to the Ostrich Festival at Tumbleweed Park, March 10-12 2017!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen to The Morning Mess during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: March 10-12, 2017

Venue: Tumbleweed Park

Address: 2250 S McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ 85249.

For more information, click here!