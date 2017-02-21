Win One Republic Tickets!

LIVE 101.5 has your chance at a pair of tickets to see One Republic with James Arthur at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, August 29 2017!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen to The Morning Mess during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: August 29, 2017

Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here!