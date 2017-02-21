Win One Republic Tickets!

February 21, 2017 12:22 PM
LIVE 101.5 has your chance at a pair of tickets to see One Republic with James Arthur at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, August 29 2017!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: August 29, 2017
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address:  2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here!

