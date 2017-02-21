Win Bebe Rexha Tickets!

February 21, 2017 10:57 AM By Natasha Castles
Filed Under: Bebe Rexha, Live 1015, Livewire, Natasha Castles

LIVE 101.5 has your chance at a pair of tickets to see Bebe Rexha at Livewire on Monday, March 6, 2017!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen during the 4 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to The Castles Show during the 4 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Monday, March 6 2017
  • Time: 7:00 PM
  • Venue: Livewire
  • Address: 7340 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

For more information, click here!

