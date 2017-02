Well if this ain’t a slap in the face & pretty darn petty! I’m here for it though!

Nick grew suspicious of now ex-irlfriend cheating so he broke up with her after 7 months of cheating. In an attempt to win is his heart back she wrote him a 4 page letter. He then corrected all grammar and spelling mistakes and returned it to her with a ‘D-‘ grade. haha!

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

