Angelina Jolie Speaks on Divorce

In a recent interview with BBC World News, Angelina Jolie opens up about her divorce with Brad Pitt saying:

“It was very difficult, My focus is my children, our children.”

In the same interview, you can also see her teaching you how to fry up some tarantulas & scorpions for lunch as she promotes her new film she directed on the genocide in Cambodia.

“You want to share a spider?” – Angelina Jolie cooks bugs in Cambodia 🕷https://t.co/5mSi3VNErT pic.twitter.com/OZ12DjpyJD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2017

