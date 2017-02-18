#FelonBae Becomes Runway Model

February 18, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Felon Bae, jeremy meeks, nyfw

I don’t know how to feel about all of this, but I can’t deny that the man serves a mean mug with  his tear drop tattoo. Jeremy Meeks, aka Felon Bae, had a beautiful mugshot that went viral on social media. Soon after, Meeks was offered a modeling contract once he finished his time in jail. He was arrested on felony gun possession charges.

This was a while ago, now he’s hit the runway of New York Fashion Week… and Zaddy has taken the phrase “killin it” to a whole new level.

Check out the video from TMZ below and let us know what you think!

More from Aneesh
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live