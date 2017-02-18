FelonBae Becomes Runway Model

I don’t know how to feel about all of this, but I can’t deny that the man serves a mean mug with his tear drop tattoo. Jeremy Meeks, aka Felon Bae, had a beautiful mugshot that went viral on social media. Soon after, Meeks was offered a modeling contract once he finished his time in jail. He was arrested on felony gun possession charges.

This was a while ago, now he’s hit the runway of New York Fashion Week… and Zaddy has taken the phrase “killin it” to a whole new level.

