Today the Live 101.5 had so much fun out at the Wing Stop in Mesa on the corner Longmore and Southern. Joey Boy came out with his son Cruz, who enjoyed the face painting and balloon animals. We raffled off tickets to Pot of Gold for the weekend of March 17th and 18th.Wing Stop was giving out five free wings to every customer to enjoy. Make sure you stop by soon! If you missed out on today’s fun, you can check out the pictures HERE!