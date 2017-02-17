The Chainsmokers Drop Video For ‘Paris’

By Jon Wiederhorn

The Chainsmokers have released the official video for their current single “Paris.” The clip was directed by Mister Whitmore and stars Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt.

“Paris” features vocals from ‘Smoker Drew Taggart, himself, and is the follow-up to the group’s hit “Closer.”

Member Alex Pall and Taggart have also released a new remix package for “Paris.” The collection features new takes on the track from VINAI, LOUDPVCK, Pegboard Nerds, Jewelz & Sparks and more (see full track list below).

The Chainsmokers recently announced their 40-city Memories…Do Not Open North American arena tour, which launches April 13 in Miami, FL and runs through June 10 in Queens, New York. Kiiara will open all dates.

Every ticket purchased online for the tour includes a copy of The Chainsmokers’ forthcoming debut album. For tour and ticket information visit http://www.thechainsmokers.com/shows.

“PARIS” REMIX PACKAGE:

1. “Paris” (VINAI Remix)

2. “Paris” (LOUDPVCK Remix)

3. “Paris” (Pegboard Nerds Remix)

4. “Paris” (Jewelz & Sparks Remix)

5. “Paris” (Party Thieves Remix)

6. “Paris” (FKYA Remix)

THE CHAINSMOKERS ‘MEMORIES…DO NOT OPEN’ TOUR DATES:

April 13 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

April 14 Tampa, FL @ CAmalie Arena

April 15 North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

April 18 Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

April 20 Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena

April 21 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

April 22 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

April 25 Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

April 26 Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

April 27 Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena

April 28 Madison, WI @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 29 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

April 30 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

May 2 West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

May 4 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

May 5 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic

May 6 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic

May 8 San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

May 9 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

May 11 San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

May 13 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena

May 16 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 17 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 18 St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

May 19 Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

May 20 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

May 23 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

May 24 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

May 25 Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

May 26 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 30 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

June 1 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 2 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 3 Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

June 4 Philadelphia, PA@ Liacouras Center

June 7 Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center

June 9 Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 10 Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium