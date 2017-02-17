Related Video Surfaces Around Justin Bieber’s Alleged Assault

By Hayden Wright

A guest at a pre-GRAMMY party told police that Justin Bieber head-butted him during an altercation at L.A.’s Serafina restaurant. TMZ obtained video from just before the alleged incident: It shows Bieber telling accuser Dean Parker to stop recording him, and ends as Bieber reaches for the man’s phone. According to Parker, Justin then assaulted him, though the details are murky.

While police describe the allegation as a “head-butt,” Bieber was pictured leaving the restaurant with a scrape on his hand. It’s not clear how the pop star sustained that injury. Parker told TMZ that he doesn’t want Justin to be prosecuted.

Later that evening, Bieber did an Instagram Live Q&A with fans.

