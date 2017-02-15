Ed Sheeran Says He Couldn’t Get into His Own GRAMMY Afterparty

By Robyn Collins

Ed Sheeran never made it to his label’s Grammys party. It’s not like he didn’t want to go, he wasn’t allowed in.

After the British singer/songwriter performed his new single, “The Shape of You,” at the GRAMMYs, he tried to get into his party, but he was turned away along with a crowd of others, so he went to another afterparty to celebrate.

“That’s actually happened four years in a row, and that’s not just my label’s after-party, that’s just afterparties in general,” he told NME. “It’s just—do you know what I don’t get… it’s like you walk into those parties and there’s four musicians there and everyone else there are people from L.A. who didn’t even go to the GRAMMYs and just want a party to go to.”

“So I went to Benny Blanco and Diplo’s party and arrived there super-early,” he continued, “and suddenly 2,000 people turned up.”