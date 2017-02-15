Dr. Luke Says Kesha Emails are Taken Out Of Context

By Radio.com Staff

The latest development in the seemingly endless Dr. Luke/Kesha battle involves leaked emails between the producer and Kesha’s manager Monica Corni. This afternoon Page Six published excerpts of emails between them, which paint Dr. Luke in an unflattering light—in one excerpt, Luke says that “A-list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight.” In another, he complains about the singer breaking her all-juice diet. Dr. Luke’s legal team claims the excerpts are being taken out of context.

Read the full statement from Dr. Luke attorney Christine Lepera below.