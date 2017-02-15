Chance the Rapper Doesn’t Appreciate Donald Trump’s Chicago ‘Carnage’ Tweet

By Amanda Wicks

Chance the Rapper loves his hometown Chicago so much that he thanked the city during his GRAMMY acceptance speech for Best New Artist on Sunday (Feb. 12), so it makes sense that he didn’t take kindly to Donald Trump’s threat to send the Feds to the Windy City.

Related: Chance the Rapper Announces Spring Tour Dates

Last month, Trump tweeted stats about Chicago’s murder rating and threatened to intervene. “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!” he wrote.

In a new interview with ESPN offshoot The Undefeated, Chance addressed the tweet. “I hope he’s coming in to do some type of federal overturn of our state and city budgets in terms of schooling and housing,” he said.

He added that he was growing weary of the way outsiders perceived the city. “I’m tired of n—– talkin’ about Chicago like it’s a Third World country,” he added. “Like, that it’s not a place of booming business with a very successful downtown and all types of new development. It sounds like he was announcin’ he was going to war with Chicago. I don’t like to look at s— through that lens.”

[tweet https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/824080766288228352]