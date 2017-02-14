Gilbert Police have some Valentine’s Day fun on Twitter

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - MAY 11: Rachel Horsman holds a rose - for the photographer - above a new installation by Paisley born Turner prize nominee, Anya Gallaccio, at her new installation Red on Green, an installation of 10,000 red roses laid upon the gallery floor, at Jupiter Artland on May 11, 2012 in Edinburgh, Scotland The new work by the Paisley born artist, accompanied by Andy Goldsworthy installation the Coppice Room, opens the fourth season at Jupiter Artland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)