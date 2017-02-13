WIN Renaissance Festival Tickets!

February 13, 2017 3:08 PM
LIVE 101.5 wants to hook you up with a 4-pack of tickets to check out the Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival & Artisan Marketplace! The festival runs from February 11th – April 2nd.

How to Win:

Listen During the 4 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Natasha during the 4 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: February 11, 2017 – April 2, 2017
  • Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Venue: Renaissance Festival
  • Address: 12601 US-60, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

For more information,  click here!

