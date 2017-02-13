Win JoJo Tickets!

LIVE 101.5 has your chance at a pair of tickets to see JoJo for the Mad Love Tour at Livewire on February 25, 2017!
How to Win:
Listen during the 7 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to The Castles Show during the 7 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
- Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, February 25, 2017
- Time: 7:00 PM
- Venue: Livewire
- Address: 7340 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
