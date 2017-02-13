Win JoJo Tickets!

February 13, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: JoJo, Live 101.5, Livewire, Mad Love Tour

LIVE 101.5 has your chance at a pair of tickets to see JoJo for the Mad Love Tour at Livewire on February 25, 2017!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen during the 7 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to The Castles Show during the 7 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, February 25, 2017
  • Time: 7:00 PM
  • Venue: Livewire
  • Address: 7340 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

For more information, click here!

More from Bootleg Kev
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live