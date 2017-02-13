Drake Defends Rihanna’s GRAMMY Losses on Instagram

By Amanda Wicks

Drake skipped out on attending the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards yesterday (February 12th) because he’s currently overseas on his Boy Meets World Tour, but that didn’t stop him from sticking up for Rihanna’s GRAMMY losses.

Drake posted a picture of himself wearing a heavy gold chain with a mini Ceelo Green attached the end. (Green showed up at the GRAMMYs dressed in a gold coat and mask). “Me and my chain are just here to collect the trophies for Work and Anti…howbowdah,” Drake wrote.

Rihanna was skipped over for Record of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album, among other categories. Adele ended up taking home Record of the Year for “Hello” over Rihanna’s collaboration with Drake, “Work.” And Beyoncé won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade over Rihanna’s Anti. According to Drake, Rihanna was robbed and he and Ceelo are going to do something about it.

The on-again, off-again couple have a long history of supporting one another, whether up close or from afar. Since things reportedly ended between them in October, Drake has since been spotted out with Jennifer Lopez, but his latest post shows how much he’ll always have Rihanna’s back.