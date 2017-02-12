Prince’s 2017 GRAMMYs Tribute Was Glorious

By Amanda Wicks

Prince’s longtime friends and collaborators The Time joined Bruno Mars to pay tribute to the late artist at the 2017 GRAMMYs.

The Time kicked things off with a funky medley of their synth-heavy hits before Mars came out to take the moment up to 11.

Dressed in a purple sparkly suit that recalled Prince, Mars played “Let’s Go Crazy” backed by a full band. He might be known for more dance-heavy moments, but he showed that he’s more than just a pair of happy feet. Mars played an electric white guitar and did right by Prince when he delivered a killer guitar solo that evoked the Purple One’s raw sexuality.

While some tributes crumble under the weight of expectations, Mars proved the right artist to pay tribute to the icon, giving fans a performance to remember. With the Revolution going on tour, perhaps Mars has a few extra dates in his schedule to hook up with them.