Chance the Rapper Delivered a Celebratory Performance at 2017 GRAMMYs

By Amanda Wicks

With three GRAMMYs under his belt by the time he took the stage to perform at the 2017 GRAMMYs, Chance the Rapper had a lot to celebrate. And celebrate he did.

Related: GRAMMY Winners 2017: See the Full List

Chance delivered an emotional and powerful medley, beginning with “How Great” off his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book. Backed by frequent collaborator Francis Starlight, Chance stood in front of a microphone and shared his empowering message with force. The veins practically burst from his forehead.

He switched gears when he ran over to a second stage where an orchestra and full gospel choir awaited him. They sang a few bars of “All We Got” before briefly referencing “No Problem” melodically and then returning to “All We Got” for a big finale.