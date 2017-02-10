Macklemore Didn’t Submit ‘This Unruly Mess’ for Grammy Consideration

By Robyn Collins

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis did not submit their latest album, This Unruly Mess I’ve Made, for consideration at the 2017 GRAMMY Awards, reports Billboard.

The duo offered no explanation why the album was not turned in. For reasons unknown, Frank Ocean didn’t submit his two latest albums for GRAMMYs either.

In 2014, Macklemore & Lewis won best rap album for their debut, The Heist; best rap song and rap performance for “Thrift Shop”; and best new artist, leaving Kendrick Lamar GRAMMY-less.

The rap duo almost didn’t even compete for the rap honors after the Recording Academy’s rap committee decided they should be in contention for pop awards instead because of their breakthrough tracks, “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.” That decision was ultimately overturned and they cleaned up. The next day Macklemore said Kendrick’s “good kid, m.A.A.d city” should have won best rap album instead of “The Heist.”

This Unruly Mess I’ve Made only sold 382,000 units according to Nielsen Music, whereas “The Heist,” moved a combined 4.3 million units. The album’s first single, “Downtown,” reached Number 12 on the Hot 100 and featured Eric Nally, Melle Mel, Kool Moe Dee and Grandmaster Caz.

Nominees for this year’s best rap album category include Drake, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, De La Soul, DJ Khaled and ScHoolboy Q.