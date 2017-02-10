Jidenna Pines Over His Lost ‘Bambi’

By Amanda Wicks

Jidenna is preparing to release his debut studio album The Chief on February 17th, and in the meantime, he shared “Bambi,” a track off that project.

“Bambi” combines the vocal stylings from early Sam Cooke with a touch of reggae and hip-hop to produce a song that defies categorization. On the relaxed, if heavy-hearted “Bambi,” Jidenna pines for a girl that got away, admitting that she’s the love of his life.

“I got the wedding invitation, Bambi/ I’m happy that he wants to make a family/ But I can’t promise I won’t run up in the church there screaming your name, Bambi/ No one can take you from me, Bambi,” he raps in a verse near the end, repeating the last line two additional times.

On the chorus, Jidenna practically croons his love’s name. “Bambi, Bambi (Ahh, Bam-Bam-Bi)/ My dear, my dear, my dear (Ahh, Bam-Bam-Bi)/ My dear, I want you here (Ahh, Bam-Bam) / But don’t get too near ‘cuz there’s lions (Ahh, Bam-Bam)/ Beware,” he sings, his cadence matching reggae’s sauntering pace.