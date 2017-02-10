Eat to the Beat with DJ Valentine and Primavera Online High School at Raising Canes!! 2-10-17

February 10, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: DJ Ice Man, DJ Valentine, Eat to the Beat, free food, Jeana, Jessica Jinger, Live 101.5, Primavera Online High School, RAISING CANES

The LIVE 101.5 Entourage headed out to Chandler with the Primavera Online High School representatives to Raising Canes!! We had such a blast and everyone enjoyed some great music all brought to you by DJ Valentine on the Turn Tables! Of course we had to give Free Raising Canes Gift Cards and special Primavera Online High School swag to all who stopped by our LIVE tent! We really had a great time meeting everyone and can’t wait to do it all again! Make sure to check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE and keep listening to LIVE 101.5 to see where we will be next!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live