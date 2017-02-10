Eat to the Beat with DJ Valentine and Primavera Online High School at Raising Canes!! 2-10-17

The LIVE 101.5 Entourage headed out to Chandler with the Primavera Online High School representatives to Raising Canes!! We had such a blast and everyone enjoyed some great music all brought to you by DJ Valentine on the Turn Tables! Of course we had to give Free Raising Canes Gift Cards and special Primavera Online High School swag to all who stopped by our LIVE tent! We really had a great time meeting everyone and can’t wait to do it all again! Make sure to check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE and keep listening to LIVE 101.5 to see where we will be next!!

