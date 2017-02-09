D.R.A.M.’s Dream Interview With Bootleg Kev!

February 9, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: D.R.A.M., Interview, passed out

We had rapper D.R.A.M stop by the LIVE 101.5 Primavera Online High School lounge this week to chat with Bootleg Kev about his latest projects and his recent Grammy nomination.

Best known for his recent hit single “Broccoli”, D.R.A.M appeared a bit heavy-eyed and actually fell asleep during the interview. Part of his charm is that he’s a genuinely lighthearted guy, so we couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation….

We heard he’s a dog-lover, (just look at his album cover) so we thought he might be taking a moment to day-dream of his favorite furry companion, Idnit.  🙂

More from Bootleg Kev
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances
101.5 High School Give Back Games

Listen Live