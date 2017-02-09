D.R.A.M.’s Dream Interview With Bootleg Kev!

We had rapper D.R.A.M stop by the LIVE 101.5 Primavera Online High School lounge this week to chat with Bootleg Kev about his latest projects and his recent Grammy nomination.

Best known for his recent hit single “Broccoli”, D.R.A.M appeared a bit heavy-eyed and actually fell asleep during the interview. Part of his charm is that he’s a genuinely lighthearted guy, so we couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation….

We heard he’s a dog-lover, (just look at his album cover) so we thought he might be taking a moment to day-dream of his favorite furry companion, Idnit. 🙂