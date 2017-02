Today, Jeana and the LIVE 101.5 Entourage were hanging out at MacAlpine’s Diner & Soda Fountain on 7th St, with the one and only Charli XCX. Jeana had the pleasure of interviewing Charli herself, and afterwards was able to pick a winner from our listeners that came out to win a $200 shopping spree with Charli. If you missed out on the excitement today, check out our photos below! Shout out to the MacAlpine’s for their awesome Ice Cream Soda!!