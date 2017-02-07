Zayn Malik Defends Gigi Hadid after Accusation of Racism

By Radio.com Staff

Zayn Malik is standing by his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Hadid came under fire after her sister Bella posted a video of the model squinting her eyes while holding a cookie shaped like a Buddha. The video in question was subsequently deleted, but of course not before the internet captured it for perpetuity.

A fan tweeted at Malik asking: “Being of Asian descent, how do you feel about your girlfriend making fun of Asian people?”

Malik, whose father is British-Pakistani, attempted to defuse the situation by responding “trust me.. she likes asians.”

Apparently, the internet did not fully appreciate Zayn’s efforts, causing him to pen a public response. “People’s nerve to call me ignorant, when any chance they get I’m a terrorist!! to be a racist goes against my very existence, he wrote. “So please don’t try to educate me 🙏🏽”

You can see the exchange and subsequent tweets below.

@KristopherRod trust me.. she likes asians 😉 👍🏽 —

zayn (@zaynmalik) February 07, 2017

People's nerve to call me ignorant, when any chance they get I'm a terrorist!! to be a racist goes against my very existence.. —

zayn (@zaynmalik) February 07, 2017