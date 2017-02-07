[VIDEO] George Lopez Kicks Woman Out of Phoenix Show

Apparently there was some drama at the DL Hugely & George Lopez show over the weekend at Celebrity Theater a lady in the crowed didn’t take one his jokes lightly she stood up & apparently had something to say. He told her to either sit down or get out. You’re at the wrong show if you’re gonna get offended that easily.
[VIDEO] George Lopez Kicks Woman Out of Phoenix ShowFebruary 7, 2017 6:19 AM
