[VIDEO] George Lopez Kicks Woman Out of Phoenix Show

February 7, 2017 6:19 AM By Natasha Castles

Apparently there was some drama at the DL Hugely & George Lopez show over the weekend at Celebrity Theater a lady in the crowed didn’t take one his jokes lightly she stood up & apparently had something to say. He told her to either sit down or get out. You’re at the wrong show if you’re gonna get offended that easily.

