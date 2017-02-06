Win McDowell Mountain Music Festival Tickets!

Live 101.5 is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to McDowell Mountain Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on March 3rd -5th, 2017, AND win a custom vinyl from Flume!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen to LIVE 101.5 during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen to The Morning Mess during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Event Information

Date: March 3, 2017 – March 5, 2017

Venue: Margaret T. Hance Park

Address: 67 W Culver St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!