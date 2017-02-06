WIN John Legend Tickets!

Live 101.5 has your shot at a pair of tickets to see the legendary John Legend at Comerica Theatre on May 24th, 2017! Tickets go on sale February 10th, 2017 at 10:00 AM. Check out how to win below.

How to Win:

Listen to LIVE 101.5 during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen to The Morning Mess during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Event Information

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Comerica Theatre

Address: 400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!