WIN Crushbrew Festival Tickets!

February 6, 2017 12:22 PM
LIVE 101.5 has your shot to win a pair of Crushbrew Craft Beverage Festival tickets at the Scottsdale Waterfront on February 18th – 19th, 2017! Find out how to get your tickets below!

 

How to Win:

Listen to LIVE 101.5 during the 4 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to The Castles Show with Natasha Castles during the 4 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Listen to LIVE 101.5 during the 7 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Bootleg Kev during the 7 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Event Details 

  • Date: Saturday, February 18, 2017 AND Sunday, February 19, 2017
  • Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Saturday) AND 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Sunday)
  • Venue: Scottsdale Waterfront
  • Address: 7135 E Camelback Rd #165, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!

