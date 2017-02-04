Lady Gaga Shares Her Intense Pre-Half Time Show Work Out

Lady Gaga is performing at the half time show for tomorrow's big game and she's serious about her preparation! February 4, 2017 7:57 PM

Lady Gaga is performing at the half time show for tomorrow’s big game and she is serious about her preparation! Part of her routine is singing while working out! If you’ve ever tried it you know it’s definitely not easy!! Check out the rest of the details in the video below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live