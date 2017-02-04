Lady Gaga Shares Her Intense Pre-Half Time Show Work Out

Lady Gaga is performing at the half time show for tomorrow’s big game and she is serious about her preparation! Part of her routine is singing while working out! If you’ve ever tried it you know it’s definitely not easy!! Check out the rest of the details in the video below:
Lady Gaga Shares Her Intense Pre-Half Time Show Work OutLady Gaga is performing at the half time show for tomorrow's big game and she's serious about her preparation! February 4, 2017 7:57 PM
Lady Gaga speaks onstage at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Press Conference on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)